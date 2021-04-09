Facebook Starts Testing Audio Q&A app Dubbed Hotline

Facebook has started testing an live Question and Answer app called Hotline. The Clubhouse -like app allows creators to speak, and take questions from listeners.

Unlike Clubhouse which is predominantly audio-based, Hotline combines both video and text elements allowing the audience to type in or send their questions or comments via text. Users also have the option of turning on video.

The invite-only app, Clubhouse, is reported to be so popular that it has attracted at least 10 million weekly users. Following the success of the audio-based platform, other social media networks have started incorporating audio features in their latest updates.

Read: Twitter Spaces to Launch Globally in April

Twitter started testing Spaces late last year and is now rolling out the feature. iOS users are currently able to host the spaces, and already a number of listeners are taking up to the feature to engage and share ideas. Twitter said that it would be doing a global roll out of the feature for Android users this month.

Facebook employees are helping to moderate early events in Hotline. Unlike Clubhouse, Hotline events can be saved in audio or Video format and later uploaded to Instagram stories, YouTube etc.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu