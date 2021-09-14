Facebook Smart Glasses, Ray Ban Stories Allow Users to Capture, Share Media on Other Platforms

Facebook partnered with Ray Ban to develop its first wearable tech, a pair of smart glasses. Dubbed Ray Ban Stories, the glasses allow users to capture photos and videos which they can upload to their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Ray Ban stories can also be used for non-Facebook platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter. Once the media is recorded, an app called Facebook view is used to share to the social media platforms.

The glasses are built with two 5-megapixel cameras, three microphones and built in speakers. These features allow users to capture video with audio, images and even to make calls.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently unveiled the glasses, saying the glasses represent a future where phones are no longer a central part of our lives.

The Ray Ban stories have been rolled out for sale, currently retailing at $449. It is only a matter of time before we have them here.

Advertising for Facebook, Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo yesterday joined thousands of celebrities at the Met gala where she recorded part of the event using the Ray Ban glasses before posting on her instagram.

On matters privacy, Facebook expects the users to behave responsibly when recording. This is because with wearable tech, it is quite easy to capture any events you come across. The company advises users against recording in private spaces and engaging in harmful activities.

When recording, a small light illuminates on the side of the glasses, letting anyone else know that it is recording.

Regarding the user’s privacy, Facebook says

“Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses and Facebook View are ads-free experiences, so you won’t see ads when using the glasses or app. And we don’t use the content of your photos and videos for personalised ads. If you share content to any other app, that app’s terms will apply.”

