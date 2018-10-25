Facebook Secret Software Pulls Down 8.7 Million Child Abuse Images

Facebook’s secret software has identified and removed 8.7 million child abuse images in the past three months.

On Wednesday, the social media giant said that previously undisclosed software automatically flags images that contain both nudity and a child, helping its reviewers.

A machine learning tool was also revealed that it said caught users engaged in “grooming” of minors for sexual exploitation.

Read: French Firm Rubis Set To Acquire 75 Per Cent Stake At KenolKobil

Facebook has hinted that it mighty apply the same technology to its Instagram app, which is arguably the biggest photo-sharing social media platform.

Before the new software, Facebook relied on users or its adult nudity filters to catch such images.

The child grooming system evaluates factors such as how many people have blocked a particular user and whether that user quickly attempts to contact many children.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips