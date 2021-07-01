Facebook rolls out Ads in Reels in 25 African countries

Facebook has announced the launch of Reels Ads in 25 African countries where the short-video-making feature is live. The ads will enable businesses on Instagram to reach greater audiences while allowing users access to new content from brands and creators.

The Ads were successfully tested in a number of countries globally, before the Thursday launch. The African countries where the ads have been rolled out include Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tunisia, Swaziland, South Africa, Seychelles, Senegal, Nigeria, Namibia, Morocco, Mali, Malawi, Libya, Lesotho, Guinea, Ghana, Egypt, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, and Algeria.

Read: Instagram Redesigns Homepage to Include Reels and Shop Tabs

Reels Ads will appear similar to the ads in stories, full screen, and vertical. Just like Reels content, the ads will loop and can be up to 30 seconds long. People can comment, like, view, save and share Reels ads.

The ads will appear in the Reels tab, Reels in Stories, Reels in Explore, and those in your feed. Once a user taps into a reel from any of the places, they will enter a viewer that exclusively shows reels that scroll vertically.

Instagram says it will also provide people with controls on the Reels ads they see. If people see an ad they don’t like, they can skip the ad, or tap the menu on the post to hide or report it.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu