Facebook Could Soon be Releasing Dark Mode for Mobile

Facebook is finally testing dark mode for its mobile app. The social media platform already launched dark mode for the desktop interface and now, the dark mode version of mobile has been released to a small percentage of its users globally.

According to a Facebook Spokesperson, the dark mode on mobile is “meant to cut down on glare” especially when using the app in low light environments. The company has not provided an expected timeline for the official release of the feature.

It is interesting to note that Facebook has taken quite a long time to develop dark mode for its app considering that Instagram, Whatsapp and Facebook messenger already have it. Twitter also has a night mode version for Android and iOS while Google rolled out dark mode for its app earlier in the year.

Dark/Night mode and low light varieties are quite popular with users as the feature allows you to change the background colour of the app to black. They are aesthetically pleasing and make it easier to view the app especially in low light areas where your eyes might be strained. Apart from that, dark mode also helps to preserve your device’s battery and can be activated any time.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu