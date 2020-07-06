Facebook Rolls Out Instagram Reels Short Video Feature In India Following TikTok Ban

Facebook has begun testing Instagram’s Reels Feature in India, Business Insider has reported.

Reels is a video editing tool designed to let Instagram users create short TikTok style videos lasting 15 seconds to be shared on stories, feed, or to be sent via DM or posted on the explore tab dubbed Top Reels.

The news follows the government ban of TikTok and 58 other apps in India last week.

It is reported that Instagram users in India have already started receiving the Reels feature in an update. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the tech giant is planning to release the feature more widely.

Read: TikTok, WeChat Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned In India

“We’re planning to start testing an updated version of Reels in more countries,” a Facebook spokesperson said, “Reels is a fun, creative way for people to both express themselves and be entertained. We’re excited to bring this new version to more of our global community. No further plans to share on launch date or countries for now.”

Reels started off to a slow roll out after launching as a test in Brazil last year on iOS and Android. Last month, it was reported that the feature had rolled out to Germany and France.

