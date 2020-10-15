Facebook Overhauls Messenger for a Fresh New Look and Vibrant Chat Options

Facebook has unveiled a fresh new look together with a new logo for Messenger. The company is rolling out a redesigned version of the app with a vibrant logo, default chat colour, additional themes and custom reactions.

The giant social media network announced the developments in a blog post on its website today.

“The new look reflects a shift to the future of messaging – a more dynamic, fun and integrated way to hang out with your favorite people, on your favorite apps and devices,” Facebook said in the post.

Facebook released a trailer for the launch, including upcoming features such as vanish mode, which will see messages disappear once you have viewed or left the app. Messenger will also launch vanish mode and has said it will support third-party AR effects starting next year.

Facebook recently launched a feature allowing users to send messages to each other across Facebook messenger and Instagram. In addition to that, Instagram DM will be getting a complete overhaul with additional features taken from messenger.

The new additional Instagram messaging tools also include vanishing messages, custom emoji, selfie stickers, chat colours, new ways to block messages and the addition of the Watch Together Feature, which was launched on Facebook two weeks ago.

