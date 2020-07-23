Facebook Messenger Adds Face ID Security Feature For iOS

Facebook Messenger will now let you add an extra layer of security upon launching on your iPad or iPhone. The app itself can now lock upon or shortly after closing the page or when you lock your phone.

You will be required to use an authentication ID such as Face ID or fingerprint to open it back up.That means that even if you unlock your phone and lend it to someone, they will not be able to access or read your messages.

The feature, dubbed “App lock” by Facebook, is part of a number of changes that the company has added to the messaging app for extra privacy and security. The company is also adding a “Privacy section” on the app settings to give you more control over features like App lock and blocked content and accounts.

The company has launched the feature for iOS device users with plans to integrate it into Android in the next few months.

Facebook also mentioned that it will soon be testing some additional features for the platform. The social media platform says that it will give uses more control over who is allowed to message them, although they did not divulge any more details on how this will be done.

Facebook says it will also start blurring photos from people who message you without your approval to prevent you from viewing potentially disturbing images from strangers.The company did not say when the feature would become available although it is already available on Instagram and WhatsApp.

