Facebook Marketplace Begins Rolling Out in Kenya

Facebook has started rolling out Marketplace in Kenya, four years after the official rollout in the United States. The tech giant confirmed that the feature will rolled out in Kenya and should be available for use by end of November this year.

“We had already seen people buying and selling with each other on Facebook so we decided to launch Facebook Marketplace — a safe and convenient destination in the Facebook app where Kenyans can discover, buy and sell items from people in their community,” Facebook Head of Public Policy for East and Horn of Africa, Mercy Ndegwa said.

Facebook marketplace allows users on the social media platform to find, buy and sell items from other local users. The company says it is an easy place for Kenyans to find the things they need to buy on Facebook.

In Africa, the feature is already available in South Africa, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria. It will work as a compliment to Whatsapp Business, which is already in use in the country.

Getting started on Facebook Marketplace is pretty simple. You will need to look for the icon on the app or search for marketplace on the web version. Once there, you can browse through the available listings by using filters to sort out the distance or category.

Sellers can list their items easily by uploading a photo and adding the price and description. They will then need to classify their product under a specific category and confirm their location. Facebook Marketplace allows sellers to keep track of their transactions on the “Your Items” section. The uploaded listings are visible to anyone using Facebook.

