Facebook Discontinues Location Tracking Features Including Nearby Friends, Weather Alerts

Facebook is discontinuing a number of features that previously collected location history on the platform. The company has announced that it is discontinuing the Nearby Friends feature as well as Weather alerts, Location history and background location.

The company sent out a notification to people who had used the features in the past, saying it would also stop collecting data associated with the features on May 31, and delete any stored date by August 1.

“Because you’ve previously used Nearby Friends, Weather alerts, Location History or Background Location, we’re letting you know that these products and features will no longer be available after May 31, 2022.”Facebook said in the notification to users.

Read: Facebook Alters Hate Speech Policy to Allow Calls for Violence Against Putin, Russian Soldiers

“Information you shared that was used for these experiences, including Location History and Background Location, will stop being collected after May 31, 2022, even if you have previously enabled them.”

According to Facebook, the features are being discontinued due to low usage.

“While we’re deprecating some location-based features on Facebook due to low usage, people can still use Location Services to manage how their location information is collected and used,” Meta spokesperson Emil Vazquez confirmed to the Verge.

Facebook says it will however continue collecting location history using other features that have not been removed from the platform, in line with its data policy.

