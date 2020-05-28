Facebook Launches TikTok Inspired Music-making Product Called Collab

Facebook’s experimental app division has released a new product that will deliver a new approach to collaborative music making. The product, dubbed ‘Collab’ is from Facebook’s New Product Experimentation Division (NPE) and already bears lots of similarities with the latest Social Media sensation, TikTok. It is currently launched as an invite-only beta on iOS.

According to Collab’s primary pitch, you can create short form videos split into three simultaneous sources, meaning you can perform one song by playing three different instruments and then blending it all together. Or you and one or two other friends, can collaborate together by each supplying one of three parts.

https://mobile.twitter.com/nickstatt/status/1265685858335600640

The real TikTok style comes in the next step. You must first post your video to the public feed. This means any other user can then pick it up to create their own video. For example, if you like someone’s drum beat, and another person’s vocals, you can put your own guitar tune over it using a virtual guitar pad on your phone to create a whole new song.

Facebook states that you will not be able to edit the original or underlying music , and anyone whose parts or vocals are used in any video will be credited. If you are not into making an original part, you can use parts posted by other people and add to it to create your own short video.

Facebook has said that once you have created the video, you will be able to share it to other platforms like Instagram and Tiktok but after you have first posted it on Collab. The company said its looking into ways of saving videos created with Collab before posting them publicly.

“Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team is launching an invite-only beta of Collab, an iOS app that brings together creators and fans to create, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music. Digital spaces can connect us when we can’t be together in person, and Collab is a new way to create together,” a company said.

If Collab is successful, in the music realm, it may grow organically as a powerful set of tools for other media formats.

Collab availability will start with iPhone users in the US and Canada.

