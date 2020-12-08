Facebook Launches JoziPlug, First Community City Guide in Africa

Facebook has officially launched the first community city guide, Joziplug, on the African continent. The initiative is a co-creation between the social media network and locals who post unique and inspiring content about Johannesburg in their Facebook groups.

Joziplug will showcase Johannesburg’s ““hidden attractions to visitors and members of the local community whilst supporting small businesses with their economic recovery” following the effects brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A group created to showcase Jonnesburg has garnered about 1.5 million active members from March 2020. The guide features a compilation of “the best tips and recommendations to some of the city’s local attractions, known and unknown through the eyes of these locals”.

Joziplug seeks to uncover the city’s hidden gems through eight different chapters; African Cuisine restaurants, cocktail bars, markets, parks, galleries, historic sites and buildings as well as small businesses in the fashion and accommodation industry.

“We’re excited to have had this opportunity to work closely with the Department of Tourism, Facebook groups and local contributors to profile Johannesburg’s evocative art and fashion, culinary delights, historical sites and many more,” Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa, Head of Public Policy at Facebook Southern Africa said.

The Joziplug city guide is currently available for download on Facebook’s City Guide page.

Facebook is seemingly increasing its footprint in the African continent as it develops more products for local users. The company recently announced that they are opening their second African office in Nigeria by June 2021.

