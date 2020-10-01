Facebook Launches Integrated Instagram and Messenger Chats

Facebook has been planning for a long time to merge its messaging feature on its Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp apps.

The company has finally launched the feature, allowing users to send messages to each other across Facebook messenger and Instagram. In addition to that, Instagram DM will be getting a complete overhaul with additional features taken from messenger.

The new additional Instagram messaging tools include vanishing messages, custom emoji, selfie stickers, chat colours, new ways to block messages and the addition of the Watch Together Feature, which was launched on Facebook two weeks ago.

Read: Facebook Begins Integrating Messenger And Instagram Chats

The new feature is for optional use. You can choose to opt out if you do not wish to cross message other users from the other platform. The advantage is that you can search for profiles across both apps simultaneously and opt out of it if you wish.

Not everyone has the same friends on Facebook and Instagram and as such, the feature may not be useful to them.

According to CNN, Facebook has launched and is testing the feature in selected markets before a global roll-out in the coming months. There is also no timeline available for when the feature will be extended to Facebook’s other app, WhatsApp.

Facebook has in the past made it obvious that it intends to integrate the messaging platforms to allow users send messages across all its platforms; WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram.

Read also: Facebook Launches Integrated App For Small Businesses On Its Platforms

The company was said to be rebuilding its underlying infrastructure to allow users on a single app to connect to others using the Messenger app.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has also expressed that he wants the system to be end-to-end encrypted. With the integration of its most popular apps, Facebook could compete more directly with Apple’s iMessage.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 at a cost of $1 billion and bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu