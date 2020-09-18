Facebook Launches Integrated App For Small Businesses On Its Platforms

Facebook has developed a new app to allow small business owners manage their business profiles across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. The app, dubbed Facebook Business Suite, will merge the backend of the profiles on the three apps to allow users receive notifications, alerts and messages from customers on an integrated inbox.

The company is also planning to integrate the feature to WhatsApp in the near future. The app will provide a sort of unified platform where small business owners can cross post to both profiles on Instagram and Facebook. Currently, users can cross post by linking the profiles to each other. The app will also provide insights on the performance of ad campaigns on both platforms.

Facebook has been planning to integrate its apps for a while now. Recently, the giant social media network announced plans to combine its messaging capabilities on Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook. The plan is to keep all the three apps as different entities but allow cross messaging. Last month, the company went a step closer announcing cross messaging between Facebook Messenger and Instagram although the feature has not been rolled out globally yet.

Facebook has recently shifted its focus to small businesses in a bid to boost them especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. The social media giant recently launched “shops”, a feature that helps small businesses list their products. Interested customers can now shop directly on the business pages without having to leave the page to an external website.

The feature will be available to small businesses first before Facebook rolls it out to large businesses later.

