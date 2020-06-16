Facebook Launches Digital Literacy Programme For Sub-Saharan Africa

Facebook announced the launch of “My Digital World” a programme designed to equip the youth and general public across Sub-Saharan Africa with digital skills needed to navigate the digital world.

My Digital World is a consolidation of all Facebook digital literacy programs including Safe Online with Facebook; Ilizwe Lam- a digital literacy programme which offered youth communities in secondary schools and after-school programmes on how to stay safe online including, online safety, privacy, news literacy and digital citizenship skills; and eZibo- a network in Zambia in partnership with Asikana to offer youths in secondary schools and after-school programmes vital training around responsible social media usage, online safety, privacy, news literacy and digital citizenship skills.

The program will be offered virtually this year to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook has over the years trained thousands of people on digital literacy skills and is this year preparing to train close to 20,000 participants across Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire and Ethiopia on safe, responsible and beneficial usage of the digital platforms.

Commenting on the announcement, Phil Oduor, Policy Programs Manager for Economic Impact and Digital Literacy, Facebook, said that they are committed to equipping young people and the general public across Sub-Saharan Africa with the vital digital skills needed to navigate the digital world, especially during these challenging times of COVID-19.

The training is free and open to youths aged 13 years and above, and will also focus on teachers, parents and guardians. The sessions commence from June 15th, 2020, with the programme including:

Up to 90-minutes Instructor-led live webinars featuring presentations, demos and virtual discussions

Digital marketing campaigns highlighting best practices, tips, quizzes and polls on digital literacy topics, with content delivered through Facebook and Instagram

Modules on online safety, privacy, news and media literacy, and digital citizenship

Facebook has invested in initiatives designed to build awareness on responsible online behaviour, critical thinking and understanding of social issues. It has also instituted policies, tools, resources, partnerships, and programmes to help enable safe, responsible, and beneficial use of its platforms.

In partnership with iEARN Kenya, Facebook is supporting teachers by providing virtual sessions with the aim of equipping them with knowledge, skills and competencies necessary to guide their learners on how to navigate the digital world responsibly and safely.

