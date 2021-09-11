Facebook Launches Campaign to Curb The Spread of Fake News in Nigeria

Facebook has partnered with two Nigerian companies to launch the #NoFalseNewsZone educational campaign. The social platform’s collaboraton with Big Cabal Media and Comic Republic will help individuals spot and minimize the spread of fake news across the Nigerian Internet space.

“We are super excited to be working with Big Cabal Media and Comic Republic to launch #NoFalseNewsZone in Nigeria,” Facebook’s Corporate Communications Manager, luwasola Obagbemi said.

Obagbemi says that Facebook is committed to the well-being of individuals and communities.

Big Cabal is a Nigerian digital media house that targets African youth with content that they can relate to. Comic Republic is a Nigerian comic publisher that illustrates comic books written by Nigerian creators.

“The world is increasingly relying on sourcing for information from digital news outlets and social media platforms. The consequences of false news are glaring and especially painful to those who fall victim. ,” Big Cabal Media CEO,Tomiwa Aladekomo said.

“As more people spend time on their screens, consuming news and information on social media, service providers must become more socially responsible to combat misinformation on their platforms as effectively as possible.,” CEO of Comic Republic, Jide Martin, said.

“Comic Republic has since used comics to shine the light on issues like social injustice, online security, and domestic violence. We are pleased to be collaborating on art for a good cause and we can’t wait to show you what we are working on.”

On the same breath, Facebook launched the “Safe Online Forum” 2021 edition. The forum brings together teachers, parents and other stakeholders to develop new methods of promoting digital literacy and online safety among the youth in Nigeria.

