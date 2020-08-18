Facebook Launches Avatars in Africa, Here’s How to Create Yours

Facebook avatars were launched back in mid-May to Western countries, and this week, the feature has finally been rolled out in Africa.

Avatars are an interesting and more diverse way to express yourself online. According to Facebook, you can use your avatar “to share a range of emotions and expressions via a digital persona.”

Your avatar will be unique to you and can be used when making comments on Facebook, in the stories section and on messenger. The tech giant has also promised that it will also roll out to text posts with backgrounds.

“With so many emotions and expressions to choose from, avatars let you share your authentic reactions and feelings with family and friends across the app”.

You can design your avatar to represent you with a range of customization options including hairstyles, outfits and complexions. Due to the longevity of the pandemic, Covid-19 support stickers are also available.

Facebook Regional Director, Nunu Ntshingila said the team wanted to give the social network’s users an opportunity to “share and react in the most personalized way possible.”

“Facebook is home to some of your most personal content […].We’re excited to give people more options to convey their identity on Facebook, allowing them to share in a more personal, light-hearted way”, she said.

How to create your avatar

Creating a Facebook avatar is only possible if you have the app installed and is quite simple.

Set up or log in to your Facebook account on the app.

Go to the Facebook comment or Messenger composer

Click on the smiley button

Select the sticker tab

Click on “create your avatar”

Avatars include lots of sticker packs and integrations with GIF providers. In addition, you can share your avatar across Facebook and Messenger and use it as a profile picture or share it on your news feed.

