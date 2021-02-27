Facebook Launches BARS, a TikTok-Like App for Rappers

Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team has released a new experimental app called BARS. The app features studio quality vocal effects and professionally created beats, allowing users to record their rhymes and share their videos on social media.

BARS comes with audio and visual filters and an auto tune feature to help users create a polished product. Challenge mode on the app also allows users to rap freestyle while incorporating prompted auto-suggested word cues.

According to Tech Crunch, BARS could be another attempt to clone TikTok, but with specialized content. The app allows for 60-second videos and has a similar User Interface with the Chinese app featuring a two-tabbed vertical video interface.

NPE released another experimental app in 2020 “Collab” which allowed users to collaborate on music videos without getting together. The teams says the pandemic was the driving factor in the development of both apps.

“I know access to high-priced recording studios and production equipment can be limited for aspiring rappers. On top of that, the global pandemic shut down live performances where we often create and share our work,” team member member DJ Iyler told the publication.

Facebook has launched the beta version of BARS to iPhone users only. It is currently available on the app store where interested rappers can sign up to be added to the waiting list.

