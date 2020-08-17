Facebook Begins Integrating Messenger And Instagram Chats

Facebook has been planning for a long time to merge its messaging feature on its Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp apps.

It looks like they finally took a step towards the integration as the company recently announced that it is merging Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Some Instagram users reported seeing a pop up on Instagram with the message “There’s a new way to Message on Instagram”. The pop up also listed some new features including a new colourful look for chats, additional emoji reactions,swipe-to-reply function and the mother of them all, “chat with friends who use Facebook.”

Upon updating the app, the regular Instagram DM icon on the top right will be replaced the Facebook Messenger logo.

The chats on Instagram have become more colourful shifting between blue and purple as you scroll. However, the update is yet to enable messaging from Facebook Messenger to Instagram.

Facebook has in the past made it obvious that it intends to integrate the messaging platforms to allow users send messages across all its platforms; WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram.

The company was said to be rebuilding its underlying infrastructure to allow users on a single app to connect to others using the Messenger app.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has also expressed that he wants the system to be end-to-end encrypted. With the integration of its most popular apps, Facebook could compete more directly with Apple’s iMessage.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 at a cost of $1 billion and bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014.

