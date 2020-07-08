Facebook Looking To Integrate Messenger With Whatsapp

Facebook is considering integrating WhatsApp into Facebook messenger.

“In particular, Facebook is creating some tables in a local database in order to manage messages and services with other WhatsApp users,” reads a post on WABetaInfo.

Although the integration is deemed to be quite complicated, the service would work by using Facebook Messenger’s code to allow the messaging app understand if Whatsapp contacts are blocked, push notifications sounds, details of Whatsapp chats such as message counters, phone numbers and whether the chat is archived.

Facebook’s current coding properties do not allow Messenger access to content in chats, membership of a specific group, and profile pictures of contacts.

Currently, Facebook cannot also collect WhatsApp messages. However, if the feature development continues, Facebook will most likely hold WhatsApp messages in Messenger’s local database in the future.

“Since WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, it’s likely that Facebook will import the Signal protocol to encrypt and decrypt messages, already used by WhatsApp,” the post further said.

Given the complexity of the matter and the fact that it is still under development, the integration could still change or be destroyed completely.

The website also claimed that Instagram is working to integrate Facebook Messenger into the Instagram app.

