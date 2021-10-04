Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp Down

Social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are down for most users worldwide.

According to Downdetector, a section of users across the globe are experiencing varying outages on the Facebook-owned platforms.

WhatsApp users have reported problems on the app, connecting to the servers and sending messages. The company has confirmed knowledge of the problems via Twitter.

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!”

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Instagram users have reported issues loading comments, accessing stories and in using the app in general.

Facebook seems to be the worst stricken, with the app not loading at all.

Users across the world have taken to Twitter to complain about the three platforms

