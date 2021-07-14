Facebook Group Admins Can Now Nominate Group Experts

Facebook has rolled out a feature called “Group Experts” that allows group admins to designate the title to members who are highly knowledgeable about the group’s niche.

The Group experts will be awarded a badge indicating their status. Like top fans, the badge will appear on their posts, comments, and in Facebook’s new Q&A live rooms.

The Group experts’ status will not be awarded randomly, as admins will have to nominate them and wait for their acceptance to bestow them with the title. Similarly, admins will be able to revoke the title.

To help admins find Group experts, Facebook is prompting specific users in different fields to add activities they are knowledgeable about. When group admins search the topics, the “knowledgeable panel” will appear in their results. Experts can also help drive traffic to the groups by inviting their own followers.

Group admins will have the power to remove any group experts who deem unfit for the title. Based on their interactions and with the help of Facebook’s fact-checkers, they should be able to gauge their expertise. Group members can also report inaccurate content from the experts to the group admins.

