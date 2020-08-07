Facebook Extends Remote Work For Staff Through July 2021

Facebook will let its staff continue working from home through July 2021, the company has announced. It joins companies such as Google which have already announced that they will continue to let their staff work remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Facebook has had almost all of its 48,000 workforce operating remotely since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and stay at home orders issued in March this year. The tech giant had previously announced that it would let its employees work remotely through 2020.

“Based on guidance from health and government experts, as well as decisions drawn from our internal discussions about these matters, we are allowing employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021. In addition, we are giving employees an additional $1,000 for home office needs.” Facebook Spokesperson, Nneka Norville announced in a statement.

Facebook has made drastic moves due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including an announcement that the company would be shifting thousands of jobs to fully remote positions.

“I think that it’s possible that over the next five to 10 years — may be closer to 10 than five, but somewhere in that range — I think we could get to about half of the company working remotely permanently,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg then.

The pandemic has seen many companies shift their operations online enabling work from home plans. Locally, companies like Andela already folded going fully remote in all the countries that it operates from.

The Corona Virus pandemic is deemed to be on its second wave in African countries including Kenya and on its third waves in most Western countries.

