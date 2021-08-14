Facebook Rolls out End-to-End Encryption for Voice, Video Calls on Messenger

Facebook is rolling out end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls in messenger. The company said it will be adding the new feature alongside updates to disappearing messages and a host of new encryption-related features which are being tested.

Facebook added end-to-end encryption for messages in 2016 after the introduction a “secret conversation” option on the app. Encryption has now been added to voice and video calls, as the company says the two features have grown in popularity with about 150 million video calls made in a single day.

Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp already offers end-to end encryption for its messages, voice and video calls. The feature ensures that third parties do not view the encrypted data, with the exception of the sender and the receiver. End-to-end encryption is also available on a host of other messaging apps such as Zoom, Facetime and Signal.

Read: Facebook Begins Integrating Messenger And Instagram Chats

Facebook earlier reported that it was working on an integrated messaging system for Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram users. Since then, the company has rolled out integrated messaging for Instagram and Facebook. The company has not revealed any future plans to include Whatsapp.

Messenger is also testing a few updates for disappearing messages. Users will be able to choose when the message expires, between five seconds and 24 hours.

The company is also reportedly testing end-to-end encryption for group messages and group voice and video calls. The test will be rolled out to a limited number of users. The app will also start testing end-to-end encryption for Instagram messages.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu