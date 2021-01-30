Facebook Develops “Topic Exclusion Controls” For Advertisers

Facebook announced on Friday that it is developing “topic exclusion controls” to enable advertisers block certain types of content from appearing alongside their ads.

In July 2020, some of Facebook’s biggest advertisers including StarBucks, Coca Cola and Unilever suspended advertising on the platform.

The companies said that Facebook had done little to curb hate speech following the death of George Floyd, a black American who died in the hands of the police.

A number of advertisers have complained for a long time that big tech does little despite their ads appearing side by side hate speech, fake news and harmful content.

YouTube, Twitter and Facebook signed a deal with big advertisers in September 2020 promising to do more to curb the spread of harmful content online.

In a blog post, Facebook said the ‘topic exclusion controls’ would help advertisers define how they want their ads to appear on the Facebook News Feed. The tech giant said it would roll out testing for the feature with a small number of advertisers.

