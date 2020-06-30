Facebook Defends Its Hate Speech Policies As More Advertisers Pull Out

“We have an industry-leading record in how we deal with dark side of the internet,” said Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs.

“Facebook has developed the world’s most sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence systems to root out hate speech and misinformation,” he said.

Some of the world’s biggest brands have put their social media advertising budgets and campaigns on hold to protest the social media Network’s complacency towards divisive and racist content

Microsoft Corporation which was the third-largest advertiser on Facebook last year has already joined the rapidly expanding list on Monday. Starbuck, Coca Cola and Pepsi are among other big brands that announced they will be cancelling their advertisements.

Read: Facebook Could Soon be Releasing Dark Mode for Mobile

According to Clegg, Facebook does not have an incentive to profit from hate on its site, and people who use the platform are against such posts as well but disagree about how solutions are implemented.

“They don’t like to see hateful and inflammatory content on their news feeds,” he said. “Everyone is against hate, it’s a question of what you do about it.”

Clegg said that although Facebook cannot claim to eliminate all hate speech, the solution is “not an easy straightforward task.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu