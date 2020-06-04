Facebook Confirms That it is Testing Email Marketing Tools For Small Business Pages

Facebook has confirmed that it is testing new email marketing tool for pages that have a small number of small and medium sized companies.

The social media network said that the new tools will enable small businesses to create email contact lists manually or by uploading an already created contacts from spreadsheets. They can then compose emails easily using the tools and then send those emails directly via their Facebook pages platforms, with the ability to also track their performance.

Businesses that are testing the feature can access the email marketing tools through a marketing Emails tab in their pages’ inbox.

“We’re testing new email marketing tools with a small number of businesses to help them more efficiently notify their customers of changes to their services and operations. We’re evaluating whether these tools are beneficial for people and businesses before deciding whether to expand it further.”

If integrated into Facebook, the feature will be beneficial to small business who mostly rely on third party functions like mailchimp to save and contact their customers. It will also make emailing customers a seamless process for business owners with little tech knowledge.

