Facebook Classic Interface To Be Discontinued From September

Facebook has announced that its ‘classic’ experience interface that comes with an iconic blue navigation bar at the top will disappear for good in September 2020. Facebook updated its support page letting users know that everyone will soon have the new design.

Currently, you still have the option to switch back to the classic interface on the app and vice versa, but the page now warns that “the classic Facebook will no longer be available starting in September.

Facebook’s new design was announced during Facebook’s developer conference last year and was first rolled out on iOS and Android versions of the app. The Desktop version was released in March this year as an opt-in feature, which means that users could still switch back to the old design.

Facebook has used the classic interface for a long time since its inception, and the design has become synonymous with the social media platform. The new interface, however, presents a cleaner outlook, with more white space and the option to switch to dark mode for those who like.

The new interface also comes with some added functionalities putting more focus on groups and displaying links to Facebook Watch more prominently. Marketing and gaming sections links are also placed at the top navigation bar for easy access.

The new interface is a much-needed update to the social media platform where critics felt the older interface was quite cluttered. However, the update will only appease Facebook users but may not do much to attract non-Facebook users.

