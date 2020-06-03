Facebook Makes it Easier to Bulk-delete Old Posts and Clean up Your Image

Facebook is launching a feature called ‘manage activity’ which will make it easier for you to delete old individual posts or in bulk. The social media app says it will help by offering filter suggestions containing certain people in them or a certain period of time. To start off, the feature will be first available on Facebook’s mobile app.

Facebook says the feature is meant “to make it easier for you to curate your presence on Facebook to more accurately reflect who you are today.” For instance, someone might want to delete old content if they are about to start a formal job in a corporate or remove content that reminds them of their exes.

To remove the posts from your timeline, the social media platform will offer various options: It can be moved to the trash, where it will be removed from public viewing and scheduled to be permanently deleted after 30 days. You have the option of deleting them permanently, albeit manually. You can also archive your posts, whereby it will still be accessible to you only, but hidden from the public.

Other social media platforms like twitter have yet to give users a solution to delete old posts. Although you can do so for individual posts, the company has not offered a bulk delete tool. This has often caused trouble for people after their old tweets are dug up to discredit them. Third party services for bulk deleting tweets have therefore sprung up.

With ‘manage activity’ Facebook will give users more control of their data. Last year, they launched the Clear History tool, which allows users to disconnect their browsing history from their Facebook account. Ironically, the clear history tool does not delete this history, but simply cuts the link between Facebook and your browsing history.

