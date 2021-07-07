Facebook and Reuters Partner to Develop Free Digital Journalism Course

The Facebook Journalism Project has partnered with Reuters to launch a free online training programme for Journalists. The Reuters Digital Journalism Course will support journalists across English-speaking countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to build a strong foundation in digital reporting and editing.

The project’s training, programs, and partnerships work by: investing in organizations that fund quality journalism; training newsrooms globally; and partnering with publishers and nonprofits to combat misinformation, promote news literacy, and improve journalism.

Reuters says it developed the free online course curriculum after finding out through its Digital News Report that more people were using social media to access news. The course will largely be centered around digital news gathering, verification, and reporting, and publishing on social media. It will also address wellness and resilience training while reporting.

Read: Facebook News Feature Set For Global Roll Out

According to Facebook, the course will target both seasoned journalists and industry newcomers. Upon completing the course, participants will receive a certificate.

“With news media firmly in the digital age, being able to use digital platforms safely and effectively is essential,” Reuters Executive Editor Gina Chua said in a statement.

“The Digital Journalism Course offers best practices from journalists around the world to provide the foundation for sound journalism to budding and seasoned journalists looking for a refresher.”

The Course is designed for publishers across the globe with an aim of strengthening the connection between journalists and the communities they serve.

Facebook recently launched its Bulletin, which will see independent news publishers get paid for individual content on the platform. The project is currently being tested with a handful of freshly recruited journalists.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu