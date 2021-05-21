Facebook Africa launches ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ Campaign Ahead of Africa Day

This year’s Africa month has attracted virtual participation from various platforms, artists and groups.

As part of its celebration around ‘Africa Day’ on 25th May, Facebook has announced the launch of its global campaign “Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ that comprises a series of short films unveiling the stories of eight phenomenal African creatives and small business owners who are breaking ground across the world.

The short films are available on the campaign’s microsite and in the official Facebook Africa page beginning 21st May 2021. The films provide a glimpse into the global successes of African creatives and businesses hailing from Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon.

This includes fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo from South Africa, whose clothing brand ‘Maxhosa’ has been worn by global names such as Beyonce and Alicia Keys, and most recently had his designs featured in the film ‘Coming to America 2’. Also featured are Sauti Sol, Kenya’s Afro-pop music group who have gained international recognition with nominations and shows in Europe and the US. Mark Angel, a Nigerian comedian who has amassed over 15 million global followers on Facebook is also featured.

The series is aimed at showcasing, hero’ing and honouring the people that are impacting Africa, as well as the world, through their music and arts.

Other creatives featured are: Mai Atafo (Nigeria) – Fashion designer and bespoke tailor, Lafalaise Dion (Côte d’Ivoire) – Fashion designer and visual artist, Jessica Allogo (Gabon) – Founder of Les Petits Pots de l’Ogooué Garmout Food brand, Blinky Bill (Kenya) – Musician, DJ, Rapper and Producer and Lola Pedro (Nigeria) – Founder of Pedro’s Premium Ogogoro drinks brand.

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa, said “These people and businesses are changing the way Africa is seen within the continent and around the world. They are cementing our position as leaders in innovation and the creative industries. Africa is the future, and in honour of ‘Africa Day’ the campaign ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ is our way of recognising just some of these remarkable individuals who continue to inspire the world.

Facebook will be creating dedicated ‘Africa Day’ Facebook profile frames which will be available to Facebook users. They will also hold free virtual trainings for SMBs and Creators across Africa through its local training partners.

Upcoming creatives and entrepreneurs will learn how to take their ideas global with focus on creativity. They will also learn how to use Instagram for business effectively through audience engagement, Reels, Interactivity in stories and learn how to get creative with ads.

The Africa month celebrations are also taking place on YouTube where some of the continent’s most celebrated artists are showcasing their talents.

