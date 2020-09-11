Facebook Adds Campus Feature For Students

Did you Know that when Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook he launched it for interaction among students? Facebook was launched as an idea of an online place where students could find other students and hang out. Years on, Facebook has now launched “Campus” on Facebook.

Campus is a section off the main Facebook app designed specifically for students. It is designed for interaction among college students and their peers with a dedicated Campus-only News Feed. Students can also join groups, see events and access group chats dubbed “Campus Chats”. They can also scroll a campus directory where they can find and friend other students.

To access the Campus feature, students will be required to provide their .edu email address and graduation year. Once the account is set up, they will need to create a profile for the section even though their usual profile and photos will also appear.They will also have the option to add Campus specific information such as their courses (major), classes, hometown, dorm and so on. The more information they add, the more they can interact with their common peers.

Campus is already being piloted with 30 universities in the US. For now, the feature allows interaction among students from the same institution.

A number of actions on the normal Facebook profile will reflect on the Campus one, such as contacts who are blocked. If a person has violated Facebook’s community standards and they are suspended, the same will apply even on their Campus profile.

