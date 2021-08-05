Tokyo Olympics: Fabrice Zango Wins Burkina Faso’s First Ever Olympics Medal

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango made history on Thursday as he claimed his country’s first ever Olympic medal in the men’s triple jump.

The 28-year-old, who also won bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, jumped 17.47 metres to claim third spot on the podium.

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won gold with a jump of 17.98 metres to claim his first Olympic title, while China’s Zhu Yaming took silver at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium with 17.57.

And with Zango’s medal for Burkina Faso, the African nation become the 100th country to win a medal in athletics at the Olympic Games.

