FA Probing Incident In Which Man United’s Anthony Elanga Was Hit By Object

The Football Association is investigating after Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was struck by an object thrown from the crowd in Sunday’s Premier League victory at Leeds United.

Elanga, 19, was hit by a missile as the visitors celebrated Fred’s 70th-minute goal in the 4-2 win at Elland Road.

There were also numerous unsavory chants from both sets of supporters.

It was the first game in front of fans between the two old rivals at Elland Road since October 2003.

Read: Boos As Man United Bottles Lead At Old Trafford

Elanga scored his side’s fourth goal with two minutes remaining to confirm victory for Ralf Rangnick’s visitors, after Leeds had levelled from two goals down in a fiery encounter.

Arrests at football matches across the top five English leagues are at their highest levels in years, with fan disorder “getting worse”, according to the UK’s football policing lead.

There were more than 800 football-related arrests in the first six months of the season and more than 750 reported incidents of disorder.

“As far as I know, there is some investigation going on from Leeds United. I don’t think that anything happened in the end,” said Manchester United’s interim manager Rangnick.

Read Also: Spanish Court Rules Samuel Eto’o Father To 22-Year-Old Woman

“Elanga looked well and he was happy about scoring his goal. Obviously things like that should not happen and I think even more so this game. The atmosphere was great.”

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said he did not see the incidents involving objects being thrown, but he condemned such actions.

“Any excess other than sporting should not be approved,” he said. “I can’t evaluate what you spoke about because I didn’t see it.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...