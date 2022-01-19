FA Probing Arsenal Player Over Suspected Betting Activities

The FA are investigating an Arsenal player for potential betting breaches after bookmakers flagged an unusual amount of money placed on a bet.

Bookmakers alerted the FA after spotting unusual betting patterns surrounding an Arsenal player receiving a yellow card in a Premier League game earlier this season.

According to The Athletic, the betting surrounding the player, who they have not named, was ‘highly unusual’.

The FA told The Athletic about the investigation: “The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it.”

The Athletic have decided not to name the player at this moment in time due to privacy reasons.

