COVID-19: FA Cup Quarterfinals Date Announced As More Football Action Set To Resume

The FA Cup quarter-finals have been rescheduled for the weekend of 27-28 June with the final set to take place on Saturday, 1 August.

This development comes a day after English Premier League was announced to resume on June 17.

Sports activities were suspended in the entire UK in March to help curb person to person spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite more deaths and infections still being recorded, the government has started to ease lockdown restrictions slowly allowing life to return to normal.

The quarterfinals fixtures

Newcastle United vs Manchester City

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Norwich City vs Manchester United

Leicester City vs Chelsea

