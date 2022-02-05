FA Cup: Middlesbrough Dump Manchester United Out

Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup as Championship side Middlesbrough came from behind at Old Trafford and then emerged victorious in a nail biting 16-shot penalty shootout.

Young striker Anthony Elanga ballooned his shot over the bar to give Chris Wilder’s side a win that was celebrated in enthusiastic fashion by a 9,000-strong visiting support.

It was only the second time in 11 meetings with Premier League opposition that Middlesbrough had progressed, following on from their equally surprising success at Manchester City in 2015.

United will complain about Middlesbrough’s controversial equaliser, scored by Matt Crooks, who tapped home despite Duncan Watmore clearly handling in the build-up.

However, they only had themselves to blame after failing to take numerous chances in a game where they had 30 shots at goal, the clearest of which came when Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the first half.

Jadon Sancho seemed to have put United on the road to the last 16 when he marked his FA Cup debut with a goal.

Instead, United’s most realistic chance of silverware has now disappeared.

