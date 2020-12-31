Ezra Chiloba Lands Gov’t Appointment Two Years After Unceremonious Exit From IEBC

ICT CS Joe Mucheru has appointed former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive Ezra Chiloba as member of Youth Enterprise Development Fund board for three years.

The Youth Enterprise Development Fund is a state corporation under the Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Youth Affairs focused on enterprise development as a key strategy that will increase economic opportunities for, and participation by Kenyan Youth in nation building.

The Fund seeks to create employment opportunities for young people through entrepreneurship and encouraging them to be job creators and not job seekers. It does this by providing easy and affordable financial and business development support services to youth who are keen on starting or expanding businesses.

Chiloba was sacked from IEBC in October 2018 after serving a three-month compulsory leave since April 2018, which was turned into a suspension on June 14, 2018.

Chiloba was sacked following a flawed procurement process before the 2017 general election, in which the presidential election was nullified and a repeat election done.

Read: IEBC Re-advertises Ezra Chiloba’s CEO Job As A Few Kenyans Apply

In March 2018, Chiloba admitted that the commission lost money through inflated transport contracts.

On September 13, 2018, Chiloba’s personal assistant Abednego Ominde was arrested as he tried to make away with 14 files from the procurement and finance department.

He was arrested alongside acting IEBC Finance Director Agatha Wahome and accountant Fatma Jama.

Confirming the incident was the commission’s chairman, Wafula Chebukati said “Yes, I can confirm that the said individual who is a PA to the suspended CEO was nabbed at the basement parking with the files. I don’t want to speculate on the motive but you can tell.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu