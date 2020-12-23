KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua Takes On Comedian Eric Omondi Over Brothel-like Studios in Lavington

Big Tyme Entertainment CEO and comedian Eric Omondi has once again been blasted by Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua.

According to the moral cop, the self proclaimed Africa’s president of comedy is a “fool” running a “brothel” in the guise of creating content.

Taking to Facebook, Mutua said the comedian who has been filming “Wife Material” series has been sexually abusing the participants and degrading them in the name of art.

“The facility in Lavington that was opened with hype ostensibly as a studio is nothing short of a brothel. The fact that women’s rights groups are quiet when this is happening and the police have not arrested the perpetrators of these obvious crimes is evidence of how low we’ve sunk as a society,” Mutua lamented.

He urged DCI officers to move with speed and arrest perpetrators at the Lavington studios.

Mutua also took on sex coach Gertrude Mungai who appeared on the show to teach the girls how to please Eric.

“Another morally bankrupt socialite is recording more videos teaching these young girls how to have s** with Omondi in the devilish mentorship program known as “Mombasa Raha”.”

Last month, Mutua castigated Eric for sharing adult content without a disclaimer.

“People like Eric Omondi, you wonder what kind of madman is this. You are showing your face on videos in a way that is not appropriate and you are an adult, then call yourself king of comedy in Africa, then why don’t you respect yourself?” Mutua posed.

Responding to Mutua, the former Churchill Show comic warned the former against using his name for “cheap publicity stunts.”

Instead, Eric urged the KFCB CEO to visit Eric Omondi Studios where he and others are helping young Kenyans utilize their talents.

“Dr Ezekiel Mutua. This is your last warning. This is not the way to address the president of an entire continent. Stop using my name in cheap PUBLICITY stunts…” Eric responded.

