Ezekiel Mutua Rubbishes Claims that He Has Been Fired as KFCB CEO

Ezekiel Mutua, the Kenya Films and Classification Board CEO, has rubbished reports circulating on social media that he has been sacked.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior had posted on Twitter that the KFCB boss had been kicked out of office by Information Communication Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

The Senator protested the purpoted dismissal from office as illegal.

“Ezekiel Mutua unlawfully removed by CS Mucheru as CEO after being lawfully appointed by the Board . Laws are mere suggestions for this administration,” the lawmaker tweeted.

But in a quick rejoinder, Mutua, who is widely known as the moral cop, said he was not aware of such developments and Kenyans should treat them as malicious rumors.

“My attention has been drawn to reports on social media to the effect that I have been fired as CEO of KFCB. PLEASE IGNORE such malicious rumours. I am not aware of such developments and there can be no grain of truth in them as there’s no vacancy in the office of the CEO KFCB,” Mutua said in a Facebook post.

Mutua a former journalist, was first elected as KFCB CEO in October 2015 for a three-year term.

His second term expires on October 25, 2021.

Mutua was recently accused by the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) of planning to extend his term in office for a third time before the expiry of the current contract.

The Committee wrote to CS Mucheru recommending the CEO’s removal from office.

