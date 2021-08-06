Ezekiel Mutua Out as KFCB Boss, CA’s Christopher Wambua Takes over in Acting Capacity

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua has been sent on “terminal leave”.

Sources privy to the details say the reason for his termination is yet to be revealed.

In the interim, Christopher Wambua from Communications Authority of Kenya will take over the reins of power.

It has been said that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is looking into irregular payment of salaries and allowances to Mutua.

On Thursday, the “moral cop” rubbished claims that he had been ousted as the board’s CEO.

“My attention has been drawn to reports on social media to the effect that I have been fired as CEO of KFCB. PLEASE IGNORE such malicious rumours. I am not aware of such developments and there can be no grain of truth in them as there’s no vacancy in the office of the CEO KFCB,” said Mutua.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior had posted on Twitter that the KFCB boss had been kicked out of office by Information Communication Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

The Senator protested the purported dismissal from office as illegal.

“Ezekiel Mutua unlawfully removed by CS Mucheru as CEO after being lawfully appointed by the Board . Laws are mere suggestions for this administration,” the lawmaker tweeted.

Mutua a former journalist, was first elected as KFCB CEO in October 2015 for a three-year term.

His second term expires on October 25, 2021.

