KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua Irked By “Utawezana” Wave, Claims Song Glorifies Immorality

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua is not amused by the Utawezana challenge that has taken the interwebs by storm.

Utawezana is a song by Femi One featuring Mejja aka Okonkwo. The challenge was however started on Tiktok by actress Azziad Nasenya.

According to Mutua, also known as the moral policeman, the song is a “shallow, bizarre sexual perversion” in the guise of creativity.

“There’s absolutely nothing creative there. That lady would be ashamed to sing such crap before her mother. While comic relief is an integral part of art, it doesn’t have to be dirty or sexualized to be entertaining,” he wrote on Facebook.

He also noted that such artistes should be considered enemies of the people and should not benefit from government funds.

“Such people should not be considered as artistes but enemies of society and a threat to the well being of our children. They should not benefit from any Government funds,” he added.

Last week on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to set aside Sh100 million for local artistes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The artistes will receive at least Sh5,000 each every month.

Further, Mutua noted, these artistes will be blacklisted by the board and their names shared with relevant government bodies to hinder further engagement with the state.

He also condemned the media for giving these content creators airtime at a time when children are at home and have access to devices.

“Right now kids are at home and have access to technology as an essential tool for their studies. It’s wrong to have content that can ruin their morals being circulated with wanton abandon.

“It’s worse when mainstream media begins to glorify such dirty content by giving the creators airtime on TV or Radio.”

Mutua was also irked by a video circulating on social media showing a minor quote part of the song.

According to the KFCB boss, the person behind the vile video should be jailed.

“The person who filmed this should be jailed. See how the nonsense of “Nikikupea utawezana” is now destroying the morals of our children? Shame that grownups are quoting that idiocy and media houses are treating it as creativity.

“That’s not creativity. It’s immoral foolishness that only appeals to perverts and unless we condemn it, many innocent kids will do this thinking it’s a fashionable and honorable thing!” he lamented.

