in ENTERTAINMENT

Ezekiel Mutua Criticizes CNN Gay News Anchor Anderson Cooper’s Decision To Sire Child Via Surrogate

129 Views

utawezana, ezekiel mutua
KENYA FILM CLASSIFICATION BOARD CEO EZEKIEL MUTUA, [Courtesy]

Kenya Film Commission Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua reckons CNN gay news anchor Anderson Cooper’s decision to have a child via surrogate is “warped logic”.

In a tweet, the moral cop wondered why Cooper and his husband had to get a woman to bring forth life.

“CNN’s Anderson Cooper and his husband yesterday broke the news of their first born son Wyatt Morgan Cooper, but they had to get a normal woman to get pregnant using his normal seed and carry the child in a normal womb and give birth in a normal way….see the warped logic?” he posed.

The CNN anchor announced the birth of his son on Thursday during his live show.

The journalist, fought back tears as he described the joy of having a child as a gay man.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.

“Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives,” he said.

Mutua has never been a fan of the LGBTQ community.

In fact, last year he banned the Kenyan lesbian-themed romance movie Rafiki. A decision upheld by the courts this week.

In Kenya, gay sex is a crime under Article 162. Guilty parties could face up to 14 years in prison.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Tuju Finally Publishes Changes In Jubilee Party Leadership Despite DP Ruto Protests

Brand Kenya Boss Samwel Rutto Among Those Killed In West Pokot Floods