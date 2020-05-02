Ezekiel Mutua Criticizes CNN Gay News Anchor Anderson Cooper’s Decision To Sire Child Via Surrogate

Kenya Film Commission Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua reckons CNN gay news anchor Anderson Cooper’s decision to have a child via surrogate is “warped logic”.

In a tweet, the moral cop wondered why Cooper and his husband had to get a woman to bring forth life.

“CNN’s Anderson Cooper and his husband yesterday broke the news of their first born son Wyatt Morgan Cooper, but they had to get a normal woman to get pregnant using his normal seed and carry the child in a normal womb and give birth in a normal way….see the warped logic?” he posed.

The CNN anchor announced the birth of his son on Thursday during his live show.

The journalist, fought back tears as he described the joy of having a child as a gay man.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.

“Most of all, I am grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children. My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives,” he said.

Mutua has never been a fan of the LGBTQ community.

In fact, last year he banned the Kenyan lesbian-themed romance movie Rafiki. A decision upheld by the courts this week.

In Kenya, gay sex is a crime under Article 162. Guilty parties could face up to 14 years in prison.

