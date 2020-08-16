Ezekiel Mutua Wants Musicians Behind Viral Ohangla Song Promoting Paedophilia Arrested

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has said that Ohangla musician and producer who produced a song promoting paedophilia and degradation of women will be arrested.

Without giving names of the two and the song, Mutua said that he had alerted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), after the Board received several complaints from the public including from Kisumu Woman Representative Rosa Buyu.

“The Board is inundated with complaints about an obscene Ohangla video that’s promoting paedophilia and degradation of women. We have alerted the DCI to arrest the singer and the producer. Thank you Hon. Rosa Buyu for bringing this to our attention,” said Mutua.

Mutua added that the Board is now working with Google to have the video brought down for violating the provisions of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 in respect to content creation regulations.

“The producer had not obtained a filming license either has the video been approved by the Board for public exhibition/consumption and age appropriateness. We shall deal with this kind of content creation violations and ensure that art is not used to destroy our culture and morality and that children are not prematurely exposed to adult content”, he added.

He also urged those in possession of the video not to glorify or give it prominence and credence by sharing any further.

According to Mutua, Musicians should not produce and share publicly any content that has not been reviewed and rated by KFCB.

“I also urge our artistes to desist from using new technologies to break the law by producing and posting content that has not been approved by the Board for public consumption,” said Mutua.

The moral cop, as he is popularly known, says KFCB is collaborating with the Communications Authority of Kenya, DCI and Google to promote child online safety.

“Content does not have to be dirty to sell and our artistes must know that such dirty content will also be consumed by their children. Let’s all be responsible and use creativity to promote our culture and values,” he concluded.

