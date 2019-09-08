Ezekiel Mutua Announces Plans To Join Politics For A ‘Big Seat’

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Dr Ezekiel Mutua has announced plans to Venture into politic, to contest for a ‘big seat’.

In a tweet that has raised mixed reactions from netizens, Mutua post his preferred photo that he would use in campaign banners and posters.

“This photo will one day be on campaign posters and billboards for a very big seat!” he captioned the photo.

Reacting to the post, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr sarcastically told him that he would also be dancing to Diamond’s Tetema (while campaigning). A week ago, the moral cop, as Mutua is popularly known for his role at KFCB, restricted the aforesaid song and Wamlambez by Sailors to bars only.

Mutua was born in Kaloleni, Mwala, Machakos County and could be eyeing Machakos gubernatorial seat as Dr Alfred Mutua two terms come to a close in 2022.

Before his appointment as KFCB CEO in 2015, he was the Secretary of Information at the Ministry of ICT, a post he had held since 2011 after being moved from the position of the Director of Information and Public Communications in the same ministry (2007-2011)

He also served as the Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Journalists (2001-2007). Dr. Mutua’s career in media was nurtured at the Nation Media Group where he worked as a journalist between 1994 and 2002, rising through the ranks from a trainee reporter to a reporter and later an editor.

He holds a PhD in Communication Studies from Moi University, an Honorary Doctorate in Public Administration (Commonwealth University), a Masters in Communication Studies from the University of Nairobi and a BA in Sociology and Linguistics from Kenyatta University.

Despite this, he has crossed the paths of many by banning film materil considered immoral, like the award-winning Rafiki film.

