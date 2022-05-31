Expressway Users Pretending to be too Broke to Pay – PS Maringa

Principal Secretary for Transport Paul Maringa has revealed that some motorists are using the newly completed Nairobi Expressway but refusing to pay at the exit point, claiming that they are too poor to pay.

According to the PS, this has prompted the ministry to launch an “aggressive” campaign explaining to Kenyans how to utilize the Expressway.

“Cash payments take 45 seconds minimum and at the exits, people claim they don’t have money or enough money,” the PS said.

Electronic toll collection (ETC), manual toll collection (MTC), and cash are the three payment options for Expressway users. Motorists are not permitted to use mobile money transfer to make payments.

Read: Nairobi Expressway Now Open to Public

The decision to delay mobile money transfer payments was made because transactions via cash were perceived as faster and M-Pesa payment would generate traffic congestion at tolling stations, according to Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation, which built the road.

PS Maringa further stated that toll payment cards will be available at supermarkets and gas stations, allowing payment to be processed in 3 seconds.

He also said that in three to six months, two ‘landings’ from the Expressway will be built in town at Green Park and Nyayo House.

The multi-billion shilling road was opened to the public two weeks ago on a trial basis. Depending on the distance traveled and the size of the vehicle, motorists pay between Sh115 and Sh1,550. Ambulances, police cars, and military vehicles, on the other hand, will be exempt from paying the toll.

Read Also: Here is What You Need to Register to Use the Nairobi Expressway

The highway is closed to motorcycles, bicycles, scooters, and tuktuks. Pedestrians and skateboarders, as well as wheelbarrows and handcarts are also prohibited. Drivers are also prohibited from using the emergency lane.

Overloading is likewise prohibited, and truckers with excessive loads must apply three days in advance at the Expressway Plaza.

Mlolongo, Standard Gauge Railway, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eastern Bypass, Southern Bypass, Capital Centre, Haile Selassie Avenue, Museum Hill, Westlands, and James Gichuru Road are the 11 interchanges on the dual road.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...