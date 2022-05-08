Expressway To Be Operational From May 14 – Uhuru

Multi-billion shilling Nairobi Expressway will be operational from May 14, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

The head of state made the announcement during Sunday’s City Marathon.

“We will allow Kenyans to use the expressway so that we see the loopholes that exist before we officially launch it,” he said.

“From Saturday, the expressway will be on use so that we continue to build Nairobi and Kenya as a whole.”

Two and three-wheeled vehicles (tuk tuks), wheelbarrows and bicycles are banned from using the 27 kilometer way.

A fortnight ago, the government revised the toll rates up by 16 per cent.

This means that motorists will have to pay at least Sh360 up from Sh310 to access the road.

This was done to reflect foreign exchange changes for the dollar-denominated charges, following the weakening of the Kenyan shilling.

Mlolongo, Standard Gauge Railway, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eastern Bypass, Southern Bypass, Capital Centre, Haile Selassie Avenue, Museum Hill, Westlands, and James Gichuru Road are among the 11 interchanges on the Sh88 billion expressway.

The expressway is a class A four-lane dual carriageway with a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour, with 18.2 kilometers on the ground and 8.9 kilometers elevated.

