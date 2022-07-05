Battle Of The Classes? Expressway Accident Elicits Mixed Reactions From Kenyans

Yesterday, another accident occurred on the Nairobi Expressway at the Mlolongo Toll station involving an Embassava Sacco psv.

Videos circulated on social media captured the bus of registration number KBY 585W overturned with netizens seeking safety.

Apparently, 20 people were injured following the accident and were rushed to the hospital.

A week earlier, a young man, James Njenga lost his life following yet another accident that also left several others injured.

The accidents have elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, with the battle of classes at play.

Notably, the first accident involved private vehicles where one rammed into several others. This was not widely talked about. Yesterday’s however, involved a psv bus and social media users have gone wild expressing divergent views.

Also important to note is the fact that shortly after the accident, the repairs were done almost immediately and normalcy was restored.

Last night's accident scene was fixed the same night and everything went back to normalcy. Now that’s what we call efficiency. pic.twitter.com/HQCOSiKDEz — MUHAMMAD ONYANGO (@Moha001_Onyango) July 5, 2022

The majority of the Kenyan elites or perceived ‘upper class’ have expressed utter shock that PSV matatus are allowed on the Expressway.

Apparently, the Expressway was made to be used by a few people, the private vehicle owners and thus allowing psvs is a threat to them.

The elites, the rich, their thoughts on Matatus using Nairobi Expressway road and their push on banning the said vehicles on the road.

A road for the rich, built at the expense of the poor. pic.twitter.com/8Z3DV7omJV — GK (@Onorpik) July 5, 2022

It is however unclear what causes the accidents. First, overspeeding on the Expressway is a major issue as most drivers end up enjoying the bubble and get carried away. They then lose focus while nearing the toll stations and thus break when it’s too late.

Ideally, a section of social media users are speculating that the design could have played a key role as netizens are still unfamiliar with the new road and are thus trying to navigate through it.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

The Nairobi Expressway…are the accidents symptoms of design flaws? — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) July 4, 2022

Seeing that it is an Embassava matatu that has caused the expressway accident, was having public transport vehicles on it a good idea? — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) July 4, 2022

Very disgusting government trying to mix upper class citizens with common mwananchi. Ni kama expressway iliundwa iwe ya kila mtu smh. It should only be reserved for the rich and noble walalahoi wataleta accidents na uchafu uko juu https://t.co/wh5qImiXEp — 8605 (@Its_Mokosa) July 5, 2022

The expressway is very clean and smooth, watch your speedometer as you cruise on it. Avoid the thrill! That amusement is what is causing accidents like the Mlolongo one. — Kiprotich Rono (@kipro_teach) July 5, 2022

Everyone using the expressway must take a breathalyzer test… most of these drivers who cz accidents are drunk. — MwangiG (@MwangiG9) July 5, 2022

Not a good idea. Expressway should be reserved for personal vehicles only and especially those of the upper class and the middle class. They pay our tax, they should enjoy that convenience. They're the reason you can tweet this Evening.💯 https://t.co/LdbvDjTwF2 — Mine (@MwihakiWaNganga) July 4, 2022

