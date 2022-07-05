in NEWS

Battle Of The Classes? Expressway Accident Elicits Mixed Reactions From Kenyans

Expressway
Nairobi Expressway being repaired after an accident yesterday (Courtesy)

Yesterday, another accident occurred on the Nairobi Expressway at the Mlolongo Toll station involving an Embassava Sacco psv.

Videos circulated on social media captured the bus of registration number KBY 585W overturned with netizens seeking safety.

Apparently, 20 people were injured following the accident and were rushed to the hospital.

A week earlier, a young man, James Njenga lost his life following yet another accident that also left several others injured.

The accidents have elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans, with the battle of classes at play.

Read: Another Accident Occurs On Nairobi Expressway Involving Embasava Sacco PSV (Photos)

Notably, the first accident involved private vehicles where one rammed into several others. This was not widely talked about. Yesterday’s however, involved a psv bus and social media users have gone wild expressing divergent views.

Also important to note is the fact that shortly after the accident, the repairs were done almost immediately and normalcy was restored.

The majority of the Kenyan elites or perceived ‘upper class’ have expressed utter shock that PSV matatus are allowed on the Expressway.

Apparently, the Expressway was made to be used by a few people, the private vehicle owners and thus allowing psvs is a threat to them.

Read Also: James Njenga, Man Who Perished In Expressway Accident Laid To Rest

It is however unclear what causes the accidents. First, overspeeding on the Expressway is a major issue as most drivers end up enjoying the bubble and get carried away. They then lose focus while nearing the toll stations and thus break when it’s too late.

Ideally, a section of social media users are speculating that the design could have played a key role as netizens are still unfamiliar with the new road and are thus trying to navigate through it.

Here are some reactions from Twitter: 

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

 

 

Expressway accident

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Telkom Faces Delays in Obtaining Approval for the Formation of Mobile Money, Digital Subsidiaries
sakaja, team university

Team University Wants Uganda Gov’t To Stop Probe Into Sakaja Degree