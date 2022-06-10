Exportation Of Miraa To Somalia Will Resume In Two Weeks – CS Munya

Kenya will resume the exportation of Miraa to Somalia in two weeks’ time, Agriculture CS Peter Munya has confirmed.

Munya on Friday said the resumption will resume after President Uhuru Kenyatta brokered a deal with Somalia.

Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta landed in Mogadishu, Somalia to witness the inauguration of Somalia’s new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Kenya and Somalia have been embroiled in diplomatic tiffs for over two years, with each country putting up stringent measures to curb interference from both parties.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya banned flights from Somalia leading to more diplomatic tiffs.

In a bid to address the issues affecting the two countries, Somalia proposed the formation of a joint committee to enhance bilateral trade as well as movement in the two regions.

“The Federal Government of Somalia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation avails itself at the earliest opportunity and proposes the formation of a paint Committee with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya to come up with modalities leading to full restoration of diplomatic ties between the two nations,” Somalia said.

In 2019, Kahawa Tungu did a detailed article exposing the rot in Kenya Airways and its effects on the Miraa business between Kenya and Somalia.

Notably, last year Somalia refused to lift the ban on Miraa despite restoring diplomatic ties. In a statement, the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) said that it would not allow miraa (khat) into its airports.

“Somali Civil Aviation authority (SCAA) has the honor to inform all The operators that Carrying Mirra to Somalia is still prohibited, and the Policy of the Federal Government of Somalia did not change regarding the transportation of Mirra to Somalia airports,” said SCAA director-general Ahmed Moallin Hassan.

The new move thus will help restore the Miraa business that was slowly dying.

