Explain to Kenyans Why You Rejected Six Judges – Raila Challenges Uhuru

ODM leader Raila Odinga has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to explain why he rejected the six judges as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Through a statement, the former Prime Minister has weighed in on the current wrangles between the Judiciary and Executive arm of government adding that Kenyans deserve an explanation on why things were not conducted as they should.

“I challenge the Executive arm of government, to share with the Judiciary and the public the concerns and evidence that led to the rejection of the six,” the statement reads in part.

It further adds, “The people of Kenya deserve to know why the various branches of their government take the positions they do on an issue critical to nation as appointment of judges.”

Raila’s statement comes just a day after Chief Justice Martha Koome called on the Head of State to appoint the remaining 6 judges to help reduce backlog in the judiciary.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of Daniel Musinga as the Court of Appeal president, Koome said the moment was “bitter, sweet” since four judges who were supposed to be sworn in were absent.

“I’m a judge and I do not want to enter into any controversy but I’m duty bound to reiterate this position and call on (President) Uhuru to appoint the remaining six judges,” Koome said.

She also stated that the third arm of the government was in danger but declined to name the individuals behind the capture.

Then, the CJ distanced herself from the appointment process saying she had nothing to do with it. Social media users were however unpleased and together with former Chief Justices Willy Mutunga and David Maraga they called on her to take charge and address the issue.

